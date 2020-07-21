Johnstown man arrested in relation to 2016 homicide

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man in Johnstown has been charged with first degree murder in relation to the death of his ex-girlfriend in 2016.

Christopher Rowe, 46, was arrested in relation to the death of Kaylene Roedel. Johnstown Police found Roedel’s body on Aug. 7, 2016 near a hiking trail in Johnstown. Her cause of death was not deemed a homicide until November of 2019.



According to police, Rowe was arrested for domestic assault charges against Roedel in July of 2016. After Rowe’s hearing, he was released from Cambria County Prison on Aug. 1, 2016.

Blairsville Police were dispatched to Roedel’s residence on Aug. 3, 2016 for a domestic incident where Roedel had to use mace against Lowe.

Lowe is also charged with aggravated assault, involuntary sexual intercourse and misdemeanor counts of false reports and abuse of a corpse. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 27.