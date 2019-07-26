Johnstown man arrested for attempting child abduction, resisting while ‘extremely intoxicated’

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown Police have reported the arrest of Todd Theil, 47, of Johnstown on charges of luring a child into a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and aggravated assault.

Police responded to calls of a white car on the 500 block of Cypress Avenue for an attempted child abduction. On their way, police got another call from Cypress Avenue about a drunk man trying to get into their home.

They report that he was found on the 500 block near Ohio Street and was “extremely intoxicated.” Theil became combative and resisted arrest before being taken to the Public Safety Building where he continued to resist and fight with the police.