Johnstown man arrested after search warrant finds drugs, gun, bulletproof vest

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A search warrant executed in the 400 block of Horner Street in Johnstown found various drugs, a handgun, and a bulletproof vest, leading to an arrest, according to the release from District Attorney Kelly Callihan’s office.

The warrant was executed in the early morning hours of Thursday, October 17, 2019. Officials found Jeramey Johnson, 29, with 8 grams of heroin, 3 grams of marijuana, 5.25 grams of crack, 9 ecstasy pills totaling a street value of over $2,700. They also found a handgun, a bulletproof vest, and $901 in cash

According to the release, Johnson was arrested and charged with 2 counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver (heroin), 1 count Possession with Intent to Deliver (crack), 1 count Possession with Intent to Deliver (ecstasy), 4 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (heroin, crack, marijuana, ecstasy), 1 count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, 1 count Felon not to Possess a Firearm, and 1 count of Possession of Body Armor

Johnson had bail set at $100,000 with a preliminary hearing on October 31, 2019.











Officials say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be filed.

The release from the DA’s office says the following agencies cooperated in this investigation: Cambria County Drug Task Force, City of Johnstown Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigations, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.