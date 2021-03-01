Johnstown locksmith keeps community secure for 50 years

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A locksmith in Johnstown has been helping locals protect themselves, their families, and their belongings for over 50 years.



Ron Spory remembers growing up watching his dad learn the trade from a young age. “Dad was learning when I was a kid, I was about 5, 6 years old I was watching over his shoulder and sneaking out with him any time I could and made some of my own tools and just been doing it since I was a kid it’s always intrigued me,” Spory’s Locksmith owner, Ron Spory said.

Spory explained the job is always exciting because he’s constantly learning. Now Spory, who is wheelchair-bound due to a medical condition stays in the shop helping serve customers. He has a whole team on his staff who also go on service calls and are helping people in sticky situations.

A look inside Spory’s Locksmith in Johnstown

A look inside Spory’s Locksmith in Johnstown

A look inside Spory’s Locksmith in Johnstown

A look inside Spory’s Locksmith in Johnstown

“People step out to get a package from the mailman and you pull the door behind and the german shepherd locks the deadbolt and you can’t get back in and you’re standing out there in just a t-shirt,” Spory said. “That kind of stuff has happened a few times.”

It’s safe to say Ron Spory has seen it all. “Some people brag, ‘oh I can unlock my house with my smartphone but what happens if your smartphone isn’t working and you’ve just dropped your smartphone in the toilet it ain’t gonna work.”

Over the years, the business has provided some recommendations for car and homeowners. “Having spares is good, it helps so you don’t get locked out so you don’t have to call me and you’re locked out and can’t get ahold of us or have nobody to send it’s cheaper to have a spare key than to get locked out of your house,” Spory said. “Getting everything on the same key whether that’s your doors or your locks you’re not dealing with 3, 4, 5 keys to get into your house.”

Spory explained things that new homeowners might not even think about, like changing their locks. “When you buy a house it’s good to get the locks changed because you don’t know how many neighbors or previous owners’ relatives might have keys to the house.” Ron said when it comes to keeping things locked away, you have to be careful who you trust. “Most people are honest but you have a few that aren’t so take the doubt away and change the keys so you know who has them.”

The best defense on your home is installing deadbolts. “Putting deadbolts on your house is your extra security because it’s harder to break in — most of your criminals are looking for something fast and easy if it’s just a knob it’s easy to break into a knob, if it’s a deadbolt it takes a lot more work to get in and sometimes,” Spory said.

The latest from WTAJ

Having locks are important so the wrong people stay out, but when it comes to protecting your valuables inside…”Having a safe in the house is um a good idea and when you buy them you have to be careful of what fire rating they have on the safes. It’s nice that you put your passports in there – your bank books your insurance papers it’s all in one place, you don’t have to try to remember where did I put it at?” Ron also said checking the fire ratings on a safe is probably one of the most important things to consider when you purchase a safe for your home.