Johnstown Inclined Plane gets grant money for future repairs

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — $100,000 was granted to the repairs of the inclined plane, which hasn’t been rehabilitated since 1983.

“I always say that what the Eiffel Tower is to Paris is what the inclined plane is to this region,” says Rose Lucey-Noll, Executive Director for CamTran.

The landmark is in need of more than $6 million in repairs.

“The engine, the motors need re-ran, the safety shifts and obviously some of the equipment is very old and you can’t pick it off the shelf. We have to re-engineer some of the parts, so that takes time and also is expensive,” says Noll.

PennDOT has agreed to put $5.4 million to the project if CamTran can match $1 million.

With the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies grant, they now have $400,000.

The repairs aren’t the only new thing coming to the inclined plane.”

“There’s a park that we’re planning on the inclined hill, there’s trails that are going to go through the inclined hill, so the inclined plane is really going to be a focal point and gathering place for the placemaking that we’re doing,” says Mike Kane, President of the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.

Renovations are expected to start in the winter of next year.

CamTran will continue to apply for state and federal grants, hoping to get the additional $600,000 needed to get the match from PennDOT.