Johnstown Firefighter’s Memorial Park plans unveiled

The Johnstown Firefighter’s Memorial Park concept drawing was made with the help of UpStreet Architects and HF Lenz Engineering (photo courtesy of Johnstown Firefighters – Local 463 – Facebook page).

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A concept drawing for the Johnstown Firefighter’s Memorial Park has been unveiled today, and so begins a fundraising campaign.

The Johnstown Firefighters, International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 463, posted the conceptual drawings for the Park, located at the intersection of Vine and Franklin Streets.

The Johnstown Firefighter’s Memorial Park concept drawing was made with the help of UpStreet Architects and HF Lenz Engineering (photo courtesy of Johnstown Firefighters – Local 463 – Facebook page).

It’s reported that construction will begin as soon as possible to convert what is now a green space into a “long-lasting memorial honoring the city firefighters who gave their lives in the line of duty,” their Facebook said.

A fundraising campaign to raise approximately $100,000 has kicked off to assist the park and its associated projects.

They said over the next few weeks, they will be hosting online fundraisers, selling tickets, reaching out to donors and hosting other fundraising events.

Those interested in donating can do so by emailing JohnstownFFMemorialPark@gmail.com; by mail at Johnstown Firefighter’s Memorial Park PO Box 454, Johnstown, PA 15907; by visiting the Johnstown Firefighter’s Memorial Park website; or by Paypal.

The park is being created to coincide with the naming of the Johnstown Firefighter’s Memorial Bridge adjacent to the park.

The project started in 2020 and is located at the original site of Truck Company #1, according to the website.