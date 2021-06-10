Johnsonburg baseball falls to Shenango in extra-innings

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnsonburg Rams undefeated streak ended in the state quarter-finals to a heartbreaking 2-1 loss at the hands of the Shenango Wildcats.
The game was scoreless through two innings until Ethan Wells, of the Rams, hit a two-out single to left field allowing Aiden Zimmerman to score in the bottom of the third. The rams stayed ahead, 1-0 until the tigers hit a home run in the top of the fifth.
The game remained tied at one until the eighth inning when the Wildcats scored off a Rams throwing error.
The Wildcats will go on to the state semi-finals to face the winner of the Serra Catholic and Seton LaSalle game, Monday, June 14.
