EBENSBURG, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Cambria County are invited to an upcoming job fair.

Representative Frank Burns, (D), is hosting the event at the Young Peoples Community Center in Ebensburg on Wednesday, July 24.

It begins at 10 a.m. and will wrap up around 2 p.m.

Representative Burns says there will be several companies looking to hire immediately. In addition, on-the-spot interviews will be available.

Anyone interested in attending should bring copies of their resume.