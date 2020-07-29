Jill Biden and Senator Bob Casey discuss reopening schools with Pittsburgh teachers

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — “The Safe Reopening of Pennsylvania Schools” was the topic of discussion on Tuesday afternoon during a virtual Biden campaign stop.

Dr. Jill Biden and Senator Bob Casey were on a zoom call with Pittsburgh teachers addressing their concerns for reopening such as food insecurity, lack of technology, and high infection rates for COVID-19. All educators who attended the call said they want to go back to in-person classes but not until it’s safe for everyone.

Pittsburgh high school teacher Laura O’Rorke says “I truly feel that the environment that would be created, even attempting to implement the very important CDC protocols would create an environment that at this point, I have to feel is less conducive to learning than remote learning would be.”

Dr. Biden says not all students have the same resources at home, making virtual learning difficult. She says students and teachers will need a tremendous amount of support heading back into the school year.