Jefferson County placed on no-burn advisory

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A no burn advisory has been put in place in Jefferson County until further notice, according to the Department of Emergency Services.



Residents are asked not to conduct any outdoor controlled burns due to the county being placed in a moderate drought status.

“Burning in Drought Conditions can put a lot of people at risk to include our responders,” said Tracy Zents, Director of Emergency Services. “It overtaxes our emergency services, especially our volunteer firefighters when they can be prevented. We are requesting that everyone be patient and hope conditions improved quickly.”

Zents added that a burn ban resolution may be enacted on next week.