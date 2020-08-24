Jefferson County dedicates grant money to helping small businesses

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) —Struggling businesses in Jefferson County have a chance to receive more COVID-19 relief by applying for additional CARES funds.

The county received over $3.9 million from the COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant Program. Commissioners agreed to use a portion of the funding to assist small businesses and non-profits with 100 employees or less.

County commissioners hope the money can help stimulate the local economy.

Business owners can apply on the Jefferson County website for the grants between now and Aug. 28.