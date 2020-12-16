Jefferson Co. man charged with abuse of minor

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 22-year-old Jefferson County man has been charged with more than 700 counts in the alleged sexual abuse of a minor.
According to the criminal complaint, Jacob George of Brookville confessed to some of the allegations.
The alleged victim says the abuse occurred mostly at a home in Knox Township and lasted until she was about 15.
George was arraigned Wednesday on charges including aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors. He is being held in the Jefferson County prison on 10% of a $60k bail.