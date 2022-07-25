JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Law enforcement and state Rep. Brian Smith (R-Jefferson/Indiana) are hosting three free license plate replacement events in August for those that have become illegible.

The events will be in Jefferson County and Indiana County. Drivers will need their unexpired state driver’s license and vehicle registration card. Law enforcement will inspect the plates at each event and determine if they need to be replaced. And if they do, Smith’s district office will be on-site to assist with paperwork.

“Local motorists can get pulled over if their license plate is crumbling or deteriorated, so we are hosting several events throughout the 66th Legislative District to help make the license plate replacement process as quick and convenient as possible,” Smith said. “I strongly encourage residents to bring in their vehicles and begin the free illegible license plate replacement process.”

Here are the following dates and locations:

Jefferson County: Brookville – Monday, Aug 8, 4 to 6 p.m., Brookville Borough Complex

Jefferson County: Punxsutawney – Monday, Aug. 15, 4 to 6 p.m., Punxsutawney Borough Complex

Indiana County: Rayne Township – Monday, Aug. 22, 4 to 6 p.m., Rayne Township Municipal Building

In Pennsylvania, a plate is considered illegible “when one or more numbers or letters cannot be recognized from 50 feet or if the registration plate shows any blistering, peeling, discoloration or loss of reflectivity,” according to PennDOT.

Replacement plates should arrive in about two weeks from PennDOT. Specialty plates like those for veterans or college alumni will not be eligible at these events.

You can learn more about illegible plates at Pennsylvania’s DMV website.