JCPenney Altoona names new general manager

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — JCPenney Altoona has named Jayne Whitmore general manager effective immediately.

Whitmore has been with the Company for four years and brings a wealth of retail experience in her role in the Company’s highest level of store leadership.

“I am thrilled to be serving as general manager and leading an extraordinary team of dedicated associates who are passionate about delivering great products and exceptional service to our customers. I look forward to serving the local Altoona community and ensuring every customer’s shopping experience at JCPenney is worth their time, money and effort.” Jayne Whitmore, JCPenney Altoona General Manager

Prior to her new role, she served as the G.M. of the DuBois, Pennsylvania, JCPenney location. She has also held positions of responsibility at Bath and Body Works and Rue 21 before joining the Company and has over 35 years of retail experience.