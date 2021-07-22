Osaka makes her return against Zheng at Tokyo Olympics

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, practices ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics at Ariake Tennis Center, Monday, July 19, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

TOKYO (AP) — Naomi Osaka will face 52nd-ranked Zheng Saisai of China and Novak Djokovic will play 139th-ranked Hugo Dellien of Bolivia in the opening round of the Olympic tennis tournament.

Draws were held two days before play opens at Ariake Tennis Park.

Osaka is returning to competition after she withdrew from the French Open following the first round to take a mental health break.

Two-time defending Olympic champion Andy Murray received a tough opening-round draw against 15th-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada.