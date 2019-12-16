Japan 2020

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
29°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Your Local Election Headquarters
Local News
National News
Regional News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Weird News
Veterans Voices
Web Extras
CMA Awards
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
3 bodies discovered buried at the Alamo in Texas
Disappointment as marathon climate talks end with slim deal
Yankee Dryer Super Load blocking eastbound lanes on I-80 near Lock Haven
Life celebration and memorial service of Aniah Blanchard
Weather
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Scenic Danube River Cruise
Go With Joe
SkyNet
Interactive Radar
Regioncasts
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
Nittany Nation
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Penn State Altoona hoops puts up doubleheader sweep of D’Youville
Top Stories
Penn State men’s basketball sneaks away with win over Alabama
At Army-Navy game, Trump touts new pro sports option
High school girls and boys basketball round-up: December 13th, 2019
Army-Navy rivalry features Trump attending 120th game
Video
WTAJ Plus
Have You Seen Me?
Sportsbeat Plus
Making it Matter
Summer Road Adventure
Parenting: The Clay Way
Science with Shields
Mike’s Mysteries
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Nittany Nation: Update
Nittany Nation: Now
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Studio 814
San Antonio & New Orleans Cuisine & Culture
Hometown Happenings
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Central PA Live
Top Stories
Army-Navy Game Preview
Top Stories
FriYAY Flashback December 13th
Sounds of the Season: Altoona High School Chorus
It’s all about family at Frailey’s Greenhouse and Garden Center
Open House at the Huntingdon County Career & Technology Center!
Community
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Local Events
Home for the Holidays
Contests
Contest Winners
Interactive Quizzes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
WTAJ Holiday Programming
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Deals
Half Off Deals
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
17
Next Alert
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
Allegany College of Maryland-Bedford
1
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
Allegany College of Maryland-Cumberland
2
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
Bedford Area School District
3
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
Bedford County Technical Center
4
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
Central Fulton School District
5
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
Chestnut Ridge School District
6
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
Everett Area School District
7
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
Forbes Road School District
8
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
Foundations Christian Academy
9
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
Frostburg State University
10
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
Garrett County School District
11
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
Hope for Hyndman Charter School
12
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
Northern Bedford County School District
13
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
PA CareerLink of Bedford County
14
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
Skills of Central PA Bedford
15
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
Southern Fulton School District
16
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
Tussey Mountain School District
17
of
/
17
Japan 2020
Tokyo being billed as ‘Recovery Olympics’ — but not for all
Quest for Gold: USA’s Becca Mann Makes Swimming History in Hawaii
Coverage team announced for 2020 Olympics in Tokyo
PHOTOS: Crews work to complete Olympic venues in Tokyo
Olympic champion Biles to headline post-Olympic tour
More Japan 2020 Headlines
Despite doping ban, Russian athletes prepare for Olympics
Russia faces next wave of punishment in endless doping saga
76ers’ Brett Brown to coach Australia at Tokyo Olympics
WADA panel recommends neutral status for Russia at Olympics
IOC’s Bach asked to intervene in Tokyo Olympic labor dispute
French language coming to Tokyo Olympics?
Murray, Djokovic looking forward to playing in 2020 Olympics
US baseball’s prospects struggle to reach Olympics
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Don't Miss
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Weis Market Christmas Dinner Giveaway
31 Nights of Lights Powered By Brent Cogan Electrical Services
Belding & Mull Big Ol’ Buck Contest
Ultimate Football Fan Photo Contest
Teacher of the Month presented by Allied Milk Producers
RL Waddell Painting & Decorating Pro Football Challenge