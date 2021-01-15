One dozen, please! Jan. 15 marks National Bagel Day

(WTAJ) — Jan. 15 is National Bagel Day. The real debate: cream cheese or butter?

According to National Today, bagels became a staple in New York City in the 1800s during an influx of Polish-Jewish immigrants.

On a global scale, history traces the first bagel all the way back to the 1300s. What we know and love today can be traced back to the Polish obwarzanek krakowski: a thin ring of dough that is boiled and baked.

In the 1950s, bagels became an American staple with a variety of flavors and toppings.

According to HuffPost, here are the top bagel flavors in the U.S:

Everything Sesame Cinnamon raisin Poppyseed Pumpernickel

And here are the top flavors in the Northeast, which everything and sesame still coming in on top:

Everything Sesame Garlic Salt Blueberry

The options seem endless. But National Bagel Day only comes once a year so you have to try them all, right?