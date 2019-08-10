It’s National Book Lovers Day

(WTAJ/CNN) — Today is your special day if you love to read because It’s National Book Lover’s Day.

So feel free to take some time to curl up with your favorite book, or visit the bookstore and pick up something new.

Maybe relaunch a book club with your friends.

Check with your local library as branches across the country are holding author readings, or book swaps to make this special day.

Bring your used books and leave with something new to read.

Be sure to post your favorite read online with hashtag National Book Lovers Day.