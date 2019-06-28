It’s National Bingo Day

(WTAJ/CNN) — It’s your lucky day, today is National Bingo Day.

Bingo roots go back to Italy in the mid-1500s, and another version was developed in France in the 1770s.

The game used to be called “Beano” in the United States.

According to legend, a toymaker was calling the numbers for a game of beano in 1929 when someone accidentally yelled “Bingo” instead of “Beano.”

He liked that word better, and it stuck as the new name of the game.

You can celebrate National Bingo Day by playing on an app on your phone or finding a local bingo hall to play at.