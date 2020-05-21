‘It’s hard to even speak about this’ Centre Co. Grange Fair canceled; many take a financial hit

GRANGE FAIR GROUNDS, CENTRE HALL, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– For the first time in its 146-year history, the Centre County Grange Fair was canceled. It’s the longest running tenting fair in the world, drawing 200,000 to the Grange Park Grounds for two weeks each August.

With the fair’s rich history, cancellation was not an easy decision… considering that not even World War II stopped the fair. Even during a gas shortage in 1943, the fair was still held for one day.

But, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic the fair’s president, Ben Haagen, said it’s the right decision to cancel… though he still feels for those who relied on the two-week encampment fair for their livelihood.

The Grange Fair: It’s one of the last hurrah’s of the summer.

From traditional tenting spots (passed down from generation to generation), to livestock shows, and plenty of famous fair food, the fair has plenty to offer… but all of this will have to wait until 2021.

“It’s hard to even speak… it makes me very sad,” Haagen said as he got choked-up thinking about all those who look forward to the fair each year.

Haagen found it hard to walk down the empty fair concourse where 200,000 visitors are usually expected. But, between visitors and campers, Haagen felt the fair just wasn’t feasible

“We have 2,500 different families living here, and it’s just impossible to keep them separated, the tents are right up against each other,” he said.

Haggen said there was consideration for not canceling the fair, instead limiting the number of people allowed on the fair grounds. However, the fair committee decided that they didn’t want to keep anyone away, so they felt cancellation was the safest option for everyone.

“I just want people to realize that we’re planning the best for 2021 and not giving up and hopefully they are behind us for our fair and keeping it for many generations to come,” Haagen said.

Still, he knows there’s an economic impact in losing the 2020 fair: $3.3 million lost.

“That money is poured right back into the community,” Haagen said.

Additionally, $25 million was lost from canceled horse shows at Grange Park’s Equine Arena. Those shows have been canceled through July.

Another group heavily impacted by the fair’s cancellation: concession stands like Snyder’s

“The Grange Fair is our top fair… we count on that one to get through the winter… putting the money aside to make payments. We’re gonna be tight this winter,” said Rick Snyder, Co-Owner of Snyder’s Concessions.

Snyder’s stands have been at the fair for nearly 50 years. He says the two weeks of constant foot traffic can’t be beat, but now they’re really struggling to make-up for this loss.

“This is a big hit for us… that’s probably a third of our income at the grange fair… we do that well there,” Snyder said.

Currently he’s setting up concession stands in different parking lots across Centre County… including Ace Hardware in Milesburg, and soon the Walmart along the Benner Pike. He hopes sales at these stands will help make up for this year’s losses.

“We can be there weekly for 60 days…and then re-apply for a permit for 60 more,” he said.

They’re part of a Facebook group called “Centre County Covid Concessions” who posts where and when different concessions stands will be open across the county.

Still, Snyder knows the parking lot stands aren’t the same as being at the fairgrounds.

“A lot of people… that’s their vacation… they save money to come to Grange Fair, and I’ve had a lot of people so disappointed , but there’s nothing anybody can do,” Snyder said.

The fair’s cancellation has also been tough for 4-H and Future Farmers of America who’ve raised animals to show (and sell) at the fair. The prizes many of them win help add value to their livestock, which can be sold for a higher price.

“They pour their heart and soul and money into it already… even feed costs, now they’re their worried about recouping that loss,” Haagen said.

The Grange Park Grounds will be open for camping in June however, campers must be 45 feet apart… far different than the normal tenting scene with families next to one another.

As of Thursday, there were no discussions on the possibility of a virtual Grange Fair.