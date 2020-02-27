It’s Getting Hot in Here! Morgan tries Hot Yoga

Hot yoga is a trend that we’re seeing pop up in large cities, and now there’s a facility in Altoona that is helping people break a sweat. Christine Tyndall tried hot yoga for the first time during a trip to Cincinnati, she was hooked, and decided to become trained in the practice and even started doing it out of the basement in her home. After years of waiting for someone to open up a hot yoga facility in Altoona, Christine decided to take a leap of faith and open a studio of her own.

So what exactly is hot yoga and why is it good for you? Hot yoga involves a hot and humid environment that allows the body to sweat out toxins and naturally detox itself through the movements of traditional yoga. The thermostat is set to 100 degrees, and there are several heating elements that allow the room to warm and air to infiltrate the space. There are nine heat panels installed in the ceiling to simulate the power of the sun as well as humidifiers to ensure that the room stays humid, and breathable.

Simply Power Yoga offers a variety of classes throughout the day even at 5:30 a.m. Even if you don’t think you can handle the heat they have restorative, slow flow into Yin, Yoga 101 for beginners, and power flow & sculpt which involves light weights. If you’re not sure that the idea of yoga is for you, you can try a 30 day special for $30.

Anita Kozeska works as an instructor at Simply Power Yoga, and she says the best way to prepare for a hot yoga class it to hydrate before and after the class and wear tight fitted clothing because you will sweat! The facility also provides mats, blocks, and towels for those taking a class, but they recommend bringing your own if you’re comfortable.

If you’re interested in trying a class out for yourself you can physically show up at the facility located at 3118 Pleasant Valley Blvd in Altoona right before a class, and the staff can get you registered. You can also download the MindBody app on your phone and create an account, the open the app and search for the “Altoona” location. From there you can check their schedule and even book your class.