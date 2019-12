(WTAJ) — Is it really the most wonderful time of the year, or is it the most stressful?

A new survey by express employment professionals found that just 16 percent of bosses love this time of year and 30 percent of workers.

Among the top issues for bosses were last-minute projects and juggling time off requests.

For employees asking for time off was also stressful, along with coworker gifts and the annual holiday party.