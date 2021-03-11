Irish Heritage Festival creates opportunity for non-profits and businesses

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Many are looking forward to a good time at the Tyrone Irish Heritage Festival this year including some non-profits looking to raise money.

Organizers are expecting 3,000 to 5,000 guests throughout the weekend.

They say it’s a great opportunity for non-profits and businesses to bounce back after a tough year.

Executive Director for the Tyrone Area Chamber of Commerce, Rose Black says “They all like to give back to the community and of course they can’t do that without funds so I think most of them are looking to number 1: create awareness and number 2: raise funds.”

More than 50 vendors are expecteed to be at the festival and new this year is a doggie fashion show.

Heritage Fest weekend is Saturday, March 20th, and Sunday The 21st. Organizers ask that you wear a mask and social distance.