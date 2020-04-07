Investing during a pandemic

HOLLIDAYSBURG (WTAJ) — With the economy almost at a stand-still, now could be the right time to think about what you’ll do next with your money. Financial Advisor, Micheal Eardley says, due to the more folks are looking to invest.

While he’s been working from home, he says he’s been getting more requests for investment advice. Eardley says “right now for somebody that hasn’t invested before, it could be a great opportunity because its almost like they have the benefit of going back three years before the president was elected to getting those prices in the market and hopefully in short order.”

His advice for folks right now is not to panic and not to over or under spend.

The government’s CARES Act might allow you to withdraw from your 401K without any penalties.

Eardley says this could hurt you in the long run, so only do it, if you absolutely need to.

As for contributing to your 401K, he says to continue as normal.

If you need help managing your finances, Eardley says its best to get in touch with a financial advisor in your area.

Scott Seifer is 56 years old and getting ready to retire. That’s early for a retiree.

He says it’s because he invested at a young age and times like these are perfect for investing. “If you start in your mid 20’s to 30’s, it’s a lot better that way because if the market fluctuates like it is right now, over the long run, you’re going to make money.”