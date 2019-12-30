Investigation of viral deer abuse video coming to a close

BROOKVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Following the investigation involving two teens allegedly torturing a deer on video, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is close to ending their investigation.

“The investigation is winding down and the next step is to present evidence to the District Attorney,” Stated Chip Brunst, Information and Education Supervisor of the Northwest region of the state.

That meeting with the DA is planned to take place shortly after the start of the new year.

At this time no charges have been filed against either teen.