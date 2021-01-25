Investigation continues for crash that sent one to hospital

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township police are continuing their investigation into a crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital.

It was Jan. 22 at 5:45 p.m. when Jeremy Dentz of Altoona was struck by a vehicle driven by William Campbell, of Pittsburgh, at the intersection of Juniata Gap Road and Chestnut Avenue, according to Logan Township police. Police did not release any further details.

Any witnesses to the incident who were unable to remain at the scene are asked to call Logan Township police or send a private message to the department’s Facebook page.