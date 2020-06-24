Interview with Congressman John Joyce on the China Task Force

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rep. John Joyce (PA-13) sat down with our Jordan Tracy in an exclusive interview about his role on the China Task Force.

Dr. Joyce is one of 15 members of Congress that were appointed to the task force. He says the goal is to investigate China’s role in the spread of COVID-19 as well as look into ways to level the playing field with China economically.

The task force doesn’t have legislative powers on it’s own, but plans to recommend to legislation. Two committees currently exist in regards to China: The Congressional Executive Committee on China and the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission.

Joyce says, “The China Task Force was established, specifically brought about as we face the pandemic that was brought to us from the Chinese Communist party. This was a Novel Coronavirus that was unleashed upon the world and then ended up here on the shores of America and right here in South Central Pennsylvania. This was established to understand the role of the Chinese Communist Government and what they have been doing in the recent past.”

The task force was established in May and Joyce says they have since developed a plan to present their findings in October.

As to any evidence they have found in relation to China’s role in the spread of COVID-19, Joyce says, “If the Chinese Communist Government would have been straight forward from the beginning and let us know that there was the ability for this Novel Coronavirus to be spread from person to person, our ability to step up and respond would have been greatly appreciated. The ability to understand this virus and the impact it would have on America would have been from day one. But, the Chinese Communist Party lied to us.”

The Blue Dog Coalition, a group of self-proclaimed “Centrist Democrats,” has called for a bi-partisan effort in the investigation on China. They say because of the task force’s lack of legislative authority, they support H.R. 6429 that calls for an independent commission on China. That resolution is sponsored by Rep. Stephanie Murphy (FL-7).

In response, Joyce says, “I welcome this to be a bi-partisan task force. We need input from all of Congress. We’ve reached out and we’re looking forward to that continued input from both sides of the aisle.”

Joyce says the task force will also be looking at China’s impact on the U.S. economy. He claims China has participated in unfair practices that the U.S. needs to level out. He says, “We are looking for a level playing field. That’s what Americans want to see. They don’t want to see the ability for the Chinese to undercut by manipulating currency, by flooding American market with second rate materials. We want to see that the Chinese Communist Government plays fair.”

The full, 11 minute, interview with Rep. John Joyce can be seen in the video at the top of the page.