International Fraternity revoking charter at Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — An International Fraternity has announced they’re revoking their charter at Penn State.

Sigma Alpha Mu made the announcement they’d be closing the fraternity’s chapter in university park early this month.

This comes after an investigation into health and safety concerns within the group.

The University had already suspended recognition of the fraternity in April of 2017.

They alerted the international branch again after learning the members still residing in the house continued to have behavioral issues, and jeopardize the welfare of the community.