Interactive Map: 2020 Nashville Tornado Outbreak damage

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WDVM) -- A Chambersburg man is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania after he fled to Canada to avoid sexual assault charges.

The Chambersburg Police Department said Juan Carlos Alcantara-Rivas, 36, was convicted in June 2018 on two counts of aggravated sexual assault upon a minor. He cut off his electronic monitor fled while he was waiting for sentencing, police said.