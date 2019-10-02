Instagram launches feature to stop bullying

1  of  2
by: CNN

(WTAJ/CNN) — Instagram is rolling out a new feature aimed at stopping cyberbullies. It’s called “Restrict,” and it gives users the power to keep certain users’ comments invisible to others.

Comments from restricted users are only visible to the commenter and user whose profile the comment was made on.

The restricted person will not be told they are restricted.

The social media platform says restricting is less likely to result in the bullying getting worse, than blocking.

It also helps users monitor bullying behavior.

