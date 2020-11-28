Inside the mind of a PA Bigfoot investigator

(WTAJ) — Is Bigfoot lurking in the wilderness of Pennsylvania? One group has made it their mission to find out: the Pennsylvania Bigfoot Society,

Eric Altman is the director of the group. “There’s too much evidence there’s something out there that needs to be looked into,” Altman said.

Altman said there have been thousands of Big Foot sightings around the world, including in Pennsylvania. “I’ve always been fascinated by mysterious and the unknown it’s a giant world, and we don’t know everything about it, so the possibility that something like this exists is truly fascinating,” Altman said.

The PA Bigfoot Society is an all-volunteer research and investigation organization; the group was founded in 1998. There are currently 48 members in the group.

From Bigfoot bumper stickers, decals, statues, and in pop culture, Big Foot has been a phenomenon for over a century.

“We think there’s a small population but until we have a creature to study or family to study we can’t estimate how many creatures there are,” Altman said.

Altman and the crew usually check out State Game Land 51, in Fayette County outside of Uniontown. “This area has a lot of sightings a lot of activity over the years reported, we kind of call it our Area 51,” Altman said.

The group said they have heard some strange things and had unusual experiences they can’t explain.

“When you hear something you can’t explain, it’s an adrenaline rush. It’s like ‘Oh my gosh did you hear that?’” Altman said. “You get excited, and especially when it’s loud and it’s close, and it’s not an owl or not a bobcat or coyote, you’re up and out of your chair,” he said.

