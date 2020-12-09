Cellmate stomped, choked out in Clearfield County Jail

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man faces felony assault and related charges after police say he punched, stomped and kicked his cellmate in the Clearfield County Jail.

Collin Gardner, 24, allegedly attacked his cellmate on the afternoon of Nov. 24 and left him on the floor after choking him unconscious, according to Lawrence Township police.

The man, who was in jail for a probation violation and only in the cell a short time before the attack, suffered multiple injuries, including a broken nose. The cellmate told police he didn’t know what prompted the assault and Gardner asked to speak to his attorney and wouldn’t answer any questions.

Bail is now set at $25,000 cash and he is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of simple assault, strangulation and disorderly conduct. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21.

THE LATEST