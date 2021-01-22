Inmate accused of stashing drugs in dentures, other body parts

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is accused of having drugs stashed in her dentures and other parts of her body while in Blair County Prison.

Police recovered marijuana and meth from Crystal L. Horne, 35, after she was searched because her cellmate and she appeared under the influence on Jan. 14. Baggies and wax packets were found in the cell during the search.

During a strip search, Horne was ordered to remove her dentures from her mouth, where a folded piece of white paper was found. Contraband was also found in Horne’s rectum and private area, according to the report.

After inspecting the contraband, police identified it as: numerous empty wax packets, a baggie with white powder residue, a small baggie of marijuana, a ripped sandwich baggie, and a white wax packet of methamphetamine.

The marijuana and methamphetamine were confirmed with a field test kit, according to charges filed.

Horne has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 26.