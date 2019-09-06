Indiana man charged with disorderly conduct

WHITE TOWNSHIP, INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At approximately 7:51 a.m. this morning, PSP Troop A in Indiana was notified of an incident that occurred at a school bus stop location along East Pike Road at Gorman Avenue. Troopers learned that a 17-year-old Indiana Senior High School student was at his bus stop when he was approached by the defendant who is identified as Michael Richard Rifendifer, 38, Indiana Pa.

Rifendifer is alleged to have displayed what the student believed to be a pistol in the air. He is not believed to have pointed the pistol at anyone, nor is he believed to have made any verbal threats during this incident.

After the incident was reported, The Indiana Borough Police Department located the defendant walking along the 600 Block of Philadelphia Street. Upon consultation with the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office, Rifendifer was charged with one count of Disorderly Conduct, and was released from custody.