Indiana County man wanted for firing gun at Days Inn hotel

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for David Lee McGinnis, 26, of Bolivar, PA after they believe he fired one round from a 9mm handgun at the Days Inn in Burrell Township.

An altercation happened around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, July 1, inside of a hotel room. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

McGinnis and at least one other man fled the hotel as troopers were responding to a possible shooting there. A woman was taken into custody and face drug possession charges.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of McGinnis is asked to immediately contact PSP Indiana at 724-357-1960.