Indian construction worker sets running record

(CNN) — An Indian construction worker set social media ablaze Saturday when he appeared to run a 100-meter distance in just 9.5 seconds.

He was running in a traditional competition called Kambala.

It involves driving a pair of buffalo a certain distance and running alongside them.

The runner’s speed drew comparisons with an eight-time gold medal winner Usain Bolt, who holds the 100-meter world record of 9.58 seconds.

An official invited him to try out with the sports authority of India, but he reportedly turned down the offer.