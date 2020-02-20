Indian construction worker sets running record

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — An Indian construction worker set social media ablaze Saturday when he appeared to run a 100-meter distance in just 9.5 seconds.

He was running in a traditional competition called Kambala.

It involves driving a pair of buffalo a certain distance and running alongside them.

The runner’s speed drew comparisons with an eight-time gold medal winner Usain Bolt, who holds the 100-meter world record of 9.58 seconds.

An official invited him to try out with the sports authority of India, but he reportedly turned down the offer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss