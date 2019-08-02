Inclined sleepers for infants recalled

(WTAJ) — The US Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall for certain inclined sleepers for infants because of safety concerns.

The recalls involve the Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Bassinet and the

Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet.

The sleepers were sold at Target, K-Mart, Ross, Marshall’s, TJ Maxx, and juvenile product stores nationwide between November 2014 – February 2017.

The group says no injuries have been reported, but similar products have resulted in infant deaths.

If you own these sleepers, you should stop using them and contact the manufacturer, Dorel, for a refund.