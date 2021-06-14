In-person visits to resume at some State Correctional Institutions

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) announced that three more facilities will be allowing in-person visits, including SCI Houtzdale.
Thursday, July 22, SCI Houtzdale will begin reinstating scheduled in-person visits. Visitors are reminded that visits must be scheduled online at least three days in advance. Visitors who arrive without a scheduled appointment will be turned away.
Each visit will be at least one hour in duration and timeslots are determined by the facility and inmate housing location. No-cost video visits are still available as an option for people to visit with loved ones.
Visitors will be required to complete a COVID questionnaire and temperature screening. All inmates and visitors ages 2 and older are required to wear a facemask when inside the facility.
For more information on in-person visits, view the reopening of facilities page on the DOC website.
