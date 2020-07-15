In-person classes planned for fall for Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown schools

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown announced that they will have in-person classes this fall.



All Catholic schools in the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown are scheduled to resume in-person classes between mid-August and early September.



“Since our diocese and our schools land in different zones for the state, we decided to have plans on a school-by-school basis, and in some cases a building-by-building basis because some of our schools have more than one building,” said Director of Education Jo-Ann Semko.



Each school site coordinated a team to develop the plan including healthcare workers, parents, teachers and administrators.



Semko said that all of the plans follow CDC and state guidelines and that the plans for each school site stems from the public school district in which it falls. This is largely linked to the Catholic schools’ reliance on the district for transportation.



Each Catholic school in the diocese is instructed to post its return plans on its website.

