In case you missed it: Responses from Democratic candidates

(WWLP) – Twelve Democratic presidential candidates were on the big stage Wednesday night to discuss hot-button issues including the current president’s impeachment inquiry, gun violence, and workplace treatment.
The debate was held at the Rike Center at Otterbein University in Ohio.
In case you missed the debate, here are some of the responses from candidates that stood out the most.
The candidates on stage during Tuesday night’s CNN/NYTimes debate:
- Joe Biden
former Vice President
- Sen. Cory Booker
New Jersey
- Mayor Pete Buttigieg
South Bend, Indiana
- Julián Castro
former Obama housing secretary
- Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
Hawaii
- Sen. Kamala Harris
California
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar
Minnesota
- Beto O’Rourke
former Texas congressman
- Sen. Bernie Sanders
Vermont
- Tom Steyer
activist, businessman
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Massachusetts
- Andrew Yang
tech entrepreneur