In case you missed it: May 4 – 8

(WTAJ) In case you missed it, here are the top stories coming out of Blair, Centre, Cambria and surrounding counties this week:

Blair:

On Monday, Tame Your Mane hair salon in East Freedom announced it had opened its doors back for business amidst non-essential business closures still being in place.

On Tuesday, the owners of Gorilla House Gym, another non-essential business that opened earlier than allowed spoke to WTAJ about some of the repercussions they have faced.

Wednesday, a Bedford teen was found safe after being reported over night.

Cambria:

On Tuesday, the Seads Garden Center in Westmont that recently opened spoke about how they are looking to hire those with disabilities.

On Thursday, the Johnstown and Cambria County Redevelopment Authorities received 600 thousand dollars in grant money to help fight blight.

Centre:

A Centre County salon talked about their decision to stay closed despite other salons choosing to open in the area earlier in the week.

A Centre Crest employee in Bellfonte tested positive for COVID-19 and has been in quarantine since April 21st, according to the home.

The home is following all CDC preventative guidelines.