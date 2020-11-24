Illumination Ovation returns to support healthcare workers

A worker adds nose protectors to face masks at a new factory in Mexico City, Thursday, May 21, 2020. An initiative by Mexico’s National Autonomous University (UNAM) and Mexico City’s government aims to fill the gap of the protective equipment desperately needed by doctors and nurses fighting the pandemic with this new factory to make N95 masks. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Illumination Ovation is making a comeback as a way for the community to show their support for healthcare workers.

Starting on Nov. 24 and every Tuesday following at 7 p.m., first responders from the Altoona Fire Department, Logan Township Fire Department and Altoona Police Department will be sending units to UPMC Altoona to fill the area with lights.

Anyone who is not a first responder is still encouraged to participate by lighting your home or business and stepping outside at 7 p.m. to applaud and cheer for frontline healthcare workers.

