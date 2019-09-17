Illinois man charged with inducement to commit suicide

PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – A man is behind bars in Edgar County in connection to a death investigation that began in July.

On Thursday, the Paris Police Department arrested 28-year-old Spencer Haley.

Haley is being charged with inducement to commit suicide, obstructing justice and possession of meth.

The charges stem from the suicide death of a 21-year-old woman.

A detective with the Paris Police Department said the charge of inducement to commit suicide is rare.

“We don’t have many death investigations, but among those this is certainly a first for me in my career. I think as far as the rest of the department is concerned, it’s one of the first times we’ve encountered a case as particular as this,” said Det. Jesse Lewsader.

The investigation is being handled by the Paris Police Department and Edgar County Coroner’s Office.

Haley is being held at the Edgar County Jail on $25,000 bond.