Illinois man accused of inducement to commit suicide appeared in court

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Spencer Haley, the man accused of committing what the Paris Police Department called a “rare crime,” appeared in Edgar County Court Thursday morning.

According to court documents, Haley had knowledge that a woman wanted to commit suicide.

He is accused of providing the physical means by which the 21-year-old killed herself in late July, and is facing a Class 4 felony for inducement to commit suicide.

In addition, Haley is also accused of destroying or altering physical evidence.

According to court documents, Haley allegedly manipulated and deleted surveillance footage in connection to the woman’s death.

He is facing three counts of obstruction of justice, a Class 4 felony.

Haley is also facing two counts of possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony.

He is currently being held in the Edgar County Jail on $25,000 bond.

He is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 30 at 2:30 pm.