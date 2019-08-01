Icy treatment relieves pain

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a hard workout you’re sometimes left with pain and soreness that lingers.



People in professional sports and fitness used to turn to ice baths to recover from their aches and pains,



But, now, they’ve discovered whole body cryotherapy that can help them recover faster. It not only treats soreness from sports and fitness activities, it may also relieve chronic pain .

At Crossroads Cryotherapy in Duncansville Dr. Aaron Kovach prepares the chamber for Kristin Gill, a marathon runner, and competitive horse back rider.

“I’ve noticed dramatic differences, with like inflammation, recovery, soreness, almost immediately,” Krisin said.

The physical therapist sets the temperature at negative 220 and as a gaseous form of nitrogen is pumped in, it’ll get ten degrees lower than that.

Describing the treatment, Kristin said, “You stand there for a couple seconds, then you feel the cold blast and then you get the cloud that kind of consumes you and comes over the top.”

Kovach said the cold temperature stimulates skin sensors , and prompts the nervous system to release endorphins–the body’s natural pain inhibitors and mood elevators.

“Along the way the blood picks up oxygen and nutrients, and when you step out of the chamber, after the session, you get a rush of deoxygenated blood, that goes to the areas that have inflammation and soreness to kind of clean up those areas,” Kovach explained.

And Kristin is very happy with the treating, saying, “It relieves any pain, so i feel happier after having done that for 3 minutes it’s interesting, very fascinating.”

According to Kovach, cryotherapy is also an effective treatment for arthritis, fibromyalgia, and other types of chronic pain.