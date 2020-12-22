ICONIC: Doritos 3Ds comes back with a twist

(WTAJ) — The legendary Doritos 3Ds of the 90s and early 2000’s are making a comeback.

Doritos announced the launch of Doritos 3D Crunch, which the company describes as “another level version of the original Doritos 3D’s introduced in the late 1990s to immense fanfare.” Petitions have littered social media to bring back the nostalgic snack.

The revival will come in two flavors: chili cheese nacho and spicy ranch. They hit the shelves on Dec. 28.

you asked for it (a lot), we listened. Doritos 3D are back. these are Chili Cheese Nacho. enjoy them. k thx bye. pic.twitter.com/oMe5459F6K — Doritos (@Doritos) December 21, 2020

one more flavor for the people in the back – Spicy Ranch. take a break from asking us to bring back Doritos 3D and go enjoy some Doritos 3D. ok? ok. pic.twitter.com/ZlAfICL60X — Doritos (@Doritos) December 21, 2020

The original product launched in 1998 and was phased out in the early 2000s, and people have been craving them ever since they disappeared from the grocery store.

Consumers are asked to check TikTok on Dec. 28, where there will be a #Doritos3DChallenge where fans are challenged to “catch Doritos 3D in their mouth in the boldest ways possible.” This was inspired by a Doritos 3Ds commercial from 1999.

“Doritos 3D Crunch is one of our most anticipated product launches ever. What’s exciting is that we didn’t just bring back the original — we’ve evolved it to reflect the snacking trends of a new generation,” said Rachel Ferdinando, SVP and CMO, Frito-Lay North America. “We’re thrilled to introduce a new version at a time when we all could use a small moment of joy.”

