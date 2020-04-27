‘I was very lucky’ WTAJ follows-up with Covid-19 patient 1 month later

COALPORT, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)–At the start of April, WTAJ took a look into life for one of the first Covid-19 Patients in Clearfield County. Monday, close to one month later, WTAJ followed-up with another phone call to check-in on the patient’s recovery.

“It started as a dry, hacking-cough and it turned into progressive aches and chills,” 25-year-old Patrick Hamilton said back on April 1st.

But, during a Monday phone call, Hamilton said he’s made a full recovery.

“I’m feeling good now, was very lucky, I recovered very quickly,” he said. “I was off for 7 days and then returned to work.”

Hamilton self-quarantined himself at his parent’s home in Coalport. He returned to work about two weeks ago as a traveling nurse and is currently working at the Reading Hospital in Berks County, PA.

But, to return as a healthcare worker who had Covid-19, there are specific policies that must be followed.

“The department of health called me and asked me a bunch of questions,” Hamilton said, including checking for any possible symptoms.

“If you go seven days symptom free, you can return to work [as a healthcare worker]. But you have to wear a mask at all times and you aren’t allowed to take care of immunocompromised patients,” he said.

Hamilton said he still follows this policy, and that daily checks are performed on all hospital staff.

“You get your temperature checked when you go in and all of the staff wears N-95’s as soon as they walk onto the floor,” he said.

Hamilton told WTAJ on April, 1 that he believed he contracted the virus from from someone at the hospital. Monday, he said he’s doing everything he can to keep himself and others safe.

“I’m definitely more conscientious. Before I used the alcohol with hand sanitizer outside the rooms. Now I find myself scrubbing my hands 60, 70, 80, 100 times a night,” Hamilton said.

Back on April, 1, Hamilton also expressed guilt–that maybe he accidentally spread the virus to others at the hospital. Monday, he said he’s relieved this did not happen.

“I was lucky, I’m in pretty close contact with everybody in the healthcare system, and nobody that I came in contact with tested positive at all,” Hamilton said.

He added: “Stay away from those that might have problems with the disease itself… I know it stinks, but if you keep you and your family safe and we can ride this out sooner rather than later.”

More on Hamilton’s Recovery and What Life is Like as a Healthcare in the Hospital

Hamilton said working in hospitals is a “totally different way of life right now.”

He said his floor is usually dedicated to open heart surgery patients… but now most of the 30 beds on the floor are used for Covid-19 patients.

Hamilton said he’s not overly concerned about any long-term effects of Covid-19. But, he said some organizations like The American Red Cross are taking a cautious approach to recovered coronavirus patients.

Hamilton said he was looking to donate plasma, however, The Red Cross asked him to hold-off on this right now…citing uncertainties on any potential lasting issues for patients deemed to be “recovered.”