I ‘Star’ EP: Local shops donate profits to victims of mass shooting

Courtesy Osaple

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) ⁠— Instead of a heart, they use El Paso’s iconic Star on the Mountain on their popular T-shirt.

Osaple, an El Paso-based cultural collective, announced this week it will donate profits to victims of Saturday’s mass shooting at a Walmart in East El Paso.

The T-shirts are sold through different vendors that are part of the collective. They said they will donate 100 percent of profits from sales of its “I ‘Star’ EP” T-shirts and other designs to the El Paso Community Foundation’s Victims Fund.

“Our entire team has been emotionally devastated by the hateful and evil act that occurred in our city but the love that El Pasoans possess will help us all during our healing process.” Gabriel Acuña, Osaple co-founder, said in a statement. “Our hearts and deepest love go out to all the victims and their loved ones.”

New “El Paso Strong” T-shirt designed by MoCha Designs.

To purchase a T-Shirt, visit Proper Printshop at 800 Montana Ave., or order online. Currently, Chuco Relic is taking preorders; Jayva Printhouse is printing; and Dress Comfy 915 is also selling shirts. MoCha Designs creates the new El Paso Strong T-shirts.

One Stop Print Shop is also helping boost morale in the wake of the tragedy. The owners of the small Lower Valley shop printed 10,000 “El Paso Strong” stickers, and they are giving them away for free. While they last, anyone can pick up two stickers at the shop at 7800 Northern Loop Dr.

Mad Gallery Tattoo Studio, located at 7921 N. Loop Ste. E, is giving free “El Paso Strong” tattoos. They are the size of a 50-cent piece, about 1.5 inches by 1.5 inches. Mad is also accepting donations to help the families of those who have lost a love one or of those who are wounded and hospitalized.