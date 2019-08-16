‘I felt threatened’: 83-year-old charged with Topeka murder testifies

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 83-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a Topeka man in front of his 8-year-old son testified in court today.

During his testimony, Anthony Darcy, 83, spoke about how he felt unsafe, leading him to purchase a gun. He carried that gun around Stephen Snyder, who purchased a home from him off of Craigslist.

Anthony Darcy testifies in court on Thursday.

The trial began on August 11 with the selection of a jury and on the second day, body camera footage and the 911 call from Darcy himself were shown in the courtroom, giving an insight into the day Snyder was killed.

On Thursday Snyder’s son recounted the events of the May 1 shooting, with Darcy’s testimony following later in the day.

Darcy faces charges of murder in the first degree, as well as two counts of aggravated assault, as Snyder’s 8-year-old son was present during the deadly shooting.

The trial is expected to go on for the rest of the week, and KSNT will provide updates as they are given.