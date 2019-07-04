Husband arrested in death of Cora Kline

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have arrested the husband of Cora Kline in her death.

Officials believe that James Dwayne Kline, 48, strangled his wife before burying her body under their home.

James Kline has been charged with one count each of: criminal homicide, aggravated assault, strangulation, abuse of a corpse, simple assault, false report to law enforcement, and tampering with physical evidence.

According to police, after James was interviewed, he had what they believe was a medical emergency and was taken to UPMC Somerset for treatment. He is expected to be released shortly.

Kline has been missing since April. The investigation is still open.

